Another Dallas Cowboy taken out… this time coach Mike Nolan with the dreaded hot-sauce-to-eye injury

Dallas, TX (KTVT) — The Dallas Cowboys are struggling with injuries and play on the field — their coaches are struggling with condiments… hot sauce to be exact.

Cowboys defensive coordinator Mike Nolan had to step out of a Monday press conference after he accidentally wiped his eye with his fingers that had Tabasco on it.

Nolan was in the middle of answering questions about pass-rusher DeMarcus Lawrence when everything went wrong. “Obviously, the frustration for him as well is just ya know — look, it’s when he misses ’em nobody. Whoop, excuse me. I’ve got something in my eye. Just had some Tabasco on my finger, and it went in my eye. That wasn’t good. Aww. That’s terrible, geez. I’m sorry,” he said before briefly stepping away.

Nolan washed out his eye and returned after about two minutes. “My eye feels a lot better,” he said to reporters. “But it was burning.”

The coach wouldn’t elaborate on exactly what he’d been eating to get the sauce on his fingers.

The incident, coupled with the Cowboys dismal record and recent inquires, opened the floodgates on social media. One person commented that the hot sauce mishap was, “The most heat the Cowboys have brought on defense all season.”

Another person tweeted that, “Mike Nolan’s defense has been getting torched all season guess his eyes wanted in on the party…”

The Cowboys are 2-5 after a 25-3 loss to Washington on Sunday that also knocked quarterback Andy Dalton out of the game with a concussion. The team seems to be suffering even more after losing Dak Prescott for the season to a right ankle fracture.

