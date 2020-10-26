Police release information after arrest of a Black man goes viral

National/World

Click here for updates on this story

GLEN BURNIE, MD (WJZ) — Police in Anne Arundel county released information Saturday after an arrest made on October 19 went viral on social media.

According to the Anne Arundel County Police Department, officers initiated a traffic stop in the area of Shady Side Road and Deale Churchton Road.

While completing the traffic stop, officers obtained information that the passenger, Antoine Lee Wedington, 23, of Brooklyn, Maryland had two active arrest warrants through Anne Arundel County.

At that time, officers told Wedington of the active warrants and that he was under arrest.

The officers asked him to step out of the vehicle in order to take him into custody. The officers gave numerous verbal requests for Wedington to step out of the vehicle, according to police.

Police said, despite the officers’ efforts, Wedington refused to step out of the vehicle.

According to police, the officers gave multiple opportunities for Wedington to step out of the vehicle willingly.

Police said, as a result of Wedington refusing to step out of the vehicle, he was physically removed and placed under arrest.

Wedington was taken to the Anne Arundel County Detention Center for processing. He was charged with resisting arrest and served with the Anne Arundel County Circuit Court Bench Warrant.

He made no complaint of injury during the course of the arrest, police said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.