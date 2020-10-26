Police officer, mom, die just days apart from COVID

National/World

EVERMAN, TX (WBBM) — The mother of a veteran North Texas police officer who died of COVID-19 last week has now also died from the virus, authorities said Sunday.

On Thursday, Oct. 22, the Everman Police Department announced the death of 27-year veteran Alex Arango, 60, after he was exposed to the virus on Sept. 28 while on duty. Police said he was the primary officer on a call at a house that was later flagged as being the home of someone with the virus.

The family of Arango said last week that his 81-year-old mother and his son-in-law had also contracted COVID-19 and had been hospitalized.

Now, the police department said on Facebook that Arango’s mother, Carmen, died Sunday afternoon. She had also been in the same ICU as Arango during their fight with the virus, police said.

“This is nothing short of a tragedy for the Arango family. This family has lost two members of their family, just days apart. We ask that you please continue to keep the entire Arango family wrapped in prayer,” Everman Emergency Services said on Facebook. “We know that Officer Arango is welcoming and comforting his mother. Rest Easy Momma, we’ll take it from here.”

Family members also said Alex Arango’s wife and daughter were recovering from their own bout with COVID-19.

