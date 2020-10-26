Non-profit teaches life skills to those who need help

National/World

PRICHARD, AL (WALA) — “There’s a war going on and it’s for the hearts and souls of our children.” — Helping fight that war is Prichard’s “Closing the Revolving Door.”

Teaching life skills to ex-cons and anyone needs help.

“Because we want to open new doors. We want you to open your mind to new things,” said Helen Wright, Closing the Revolving Door.

“I want to get the potatoes done first because they take the longest to cook,” explained Ryan Krone, Closing the Revolving Door & AL Green Party.

While he’s prepping an easy breakfast — Krone explains it’s so much more:

“When you teach people to cook and you empower them with the skills to do that — in the long run people are going to be able to save money the don’t spend for fast food and things like that being able to take care of themselves,” said Krone.

“So I am really excited about what’s taking place today with all of you partnering with us this morning… who are sharing in your special skills and offering them to others who really need them,” said Mayor Jimmie Gardner, Prichard.

It’s a one stop shop for job interviewing skills, obtaining an GED and character building — as well as the importance of setting goals.

“When you know the path you plan on taking you have to first realize you are going to have issues but as long as you have a plan you can keep on moving forward,” said Jonathan Kirkland, Closing the Revolving Door Volunteer.

“I have a truck I keep everything in… All of these tools stay in my truck at all times besides my fishing gear (laughs),” Zevin Barnes, Closing the Revolving Door Volunteer.

Barnes was on hand teaching basic mechanics and safety protocols.

“Checking and changing oil, changing a tire… basic stuff. With anything you are doing you need to understand the safety of it. If you are going to jack up a vehicle — make sure you have it chalked so the vehicle doesn’t roll. If you are checking the tire pressure or you are broke down on the interstate — what side of the vehicle do you exit so you dont’ get hit by another vehicle — a lot of things people don’t think about,” said Barnes.

Closing the Revolving Door plans to have another Living Skills Development Day before the end of the year. We’ll let you know when they set a date. They are located at 117 Phillips, Prichard, AL.

