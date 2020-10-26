Skip to Content
Knife-wielding suspect killed after charging trooper, highway patrol says

    CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV/KSMO) — One person has died following a shooting involving the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Troopers were requested to assist the Cass County Sheriff’s Office on a disturbance late Saturday evening on Main Street and 3rd Street in Garden City.

When arriving, they discovered a white male with a knife.

The highway patrol said after numerous requests were made to the man to drop the knife, he charged towards one of the troopers in a threatening manner.

As a response, they opened fire.

Those on scene rendered first aid and called emergency responders. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. The suspect has been identified as 35-year-old Richard J. Jones of Garden City, MO.

No one from the Missouri Highway Patrol was injured.

