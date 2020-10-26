Former Portland officer accused of protest-related crimes arraigned on assault, misconduct charges

National/World

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — A now-former Portland Police Bureau officer was arraigned Monday on charges of assault and misconduct in connection with a Portland protest.

The Marion County District Attorney’s Office said a criminal investigation involving Officer Scott Groshong, 50, was initiated June 29. Groshong was placed on modified duty with the police bureau at that time.

The Portland Police Bureau had requested the Salem Police Department take over the criminal investigation, and, due to a conflict, then-Multnomah County District Attorney Rod Underhill appointed the Marion County District Attorney’s Office as special prosecutor.

Groshong retired from the Portland Police Bureau in August while the investigation was pending.

Groshong turned himself in to law enforcement Thursday and was arraigned Monday morning. He is due back in court Dec. 14.

The Portland Police Association issued a press release last week stating Groshong was working in an undercover van near Northwest 9th and Davis Street on the night in question when a man stole from a skateboarding shop in the area. According to a PPB press release about protests that night, June 15, the burglary happened just before midnight, with several suspects arrested. The Portland Police Association says one of the suspects claims he was intentionally hit by Groshong’s van.

“Unfortunately, this decorated public servant has been caught in the crosswinds of an extremely divided city and a politicized criminal justice system,” according to a statement from Portland Police Association President Daryl Turner.

Turner’s release also states, “And instead of presenting all of the cold, hard facts, the outside prosecutor from Marion County withheld from the Grand Jury key eyewitness testimony.”

The Marion County District Attorney’s Office issued a statement Monday about the public release of information in this case. The district attorney’s office did not specifically cite the Portland Police Association.

“Oregon Law prohibits the release of confidential grand jury information by any person, except for the district attorney or a law enforcement agency in effectuating an arrest. Neither the Marion County District Attorney’s Office nor Salem Police Department was the source of any previously reported or published confidential information.

Prior to today’s arraignment, inaccurate and incomplete information from unknown sources was improperly reported to the pubic commenting on a pending confidential criminal indictment. The publication of inaccurate or incomplete information in any criminal matter is contrary to the proper function of the criminal justice system in Oregon. It misleads the public, creates confusion, and may violate the due process of an accused or the constitutional rights of a victim,” according to the Marion County District Attorney’s Office.

The press release from the Portland Police Association remained on the association’s website Monday.

