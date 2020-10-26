Conn. lakes stocked with fish from the midwest

National/World

Click here for updates on this story

SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WFSB) — Connecticut’s lakes were stocked with thousands of fish from Minnesota.

About 30,000 walleye fish arrived early Monday morning.

The shipment of fish was split up into 12 different lakes in the state, including Lake Zoar in Southbury.

The fish are currently about 3 to 6 inches and can grow up to 15 pounds or so.

Environmental officials said the annual stocking helps keep the pipeline going.

“Walleye are really popular gamefish,” said Mike Beauchene, supervising fisheries biologist, Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. “And recreational fishing in Connecticut supports about half a billion dollars to our economy annually, so this is one type of species that’s very popular with anglers. Very tasty, very delicious fish.”

DEEP said the stocking of walleye fish has been going on in our state since the early-to-mid 1900s.

The annual stocking usually takes place at the end of October when the temperatures are cool.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.