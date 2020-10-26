Community pulls historic steam shovel from Wixom Lake bed

National/World

BEAVERTON, Mich. (WNEM) — For nearly a century, this historic steam shovel lay beneath the waters of Wixom Lake.

But with the lake dried up due to this spring’s massive flooding, one local man whose family has been interested in digging up the shovel for decades were finally able to excavate this 95-year-old artifact.

“It was kind of emotional, especially when I put the shirt on with my dad on the front of it,” said Mike Oberloier of Beaverton. “You know I was 11-years-old when we were in a boat looking for this. So, it’s been 45 years for me.”

He’s been wanting to retrieve and restore this relic for years after his father told him about it nearly 50 years ago.

Although his father has since passed, Oberloier never gave up hope on fulfilling his dad’s dream.

And with help of several volunteers, they were able to salvage the machine and bring it onto shore.

But it won’t be staying there long.

“It’s going to the Midland Antique Engine Association, and it’ll be put on display there where everybody can come out and see it,” he said. “My hopes and dreams are to make it dig again.”

And Oberloier says that could happen sooner than you think, because they were also able to retrieve the steam motors for the shovel, which he says are in good enough condition to be restored.

However, none of this would’ve been possible he says without the help of family, friends and everyone involved in bringing this historic steam shovel out of the lake.

“I laid awake in bed, and I didn’t know if anybody would be here, if anybody would want to come and help,” he said. “And it’s been very gratifying for the people that have been showing up to help out.”

