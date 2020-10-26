Band supports venues from back of box truck

National/World

NASHVILLE (WSMV) — Live music may slowly be coming back to Nashville, but many musicians and venues still feel the effects of COVID-19 shutdowns.

Playing in a box truck, the band Flying Buffaloes toured around Nashville on Sunday bringing music to others and supporting the venues they wish they could be playing in.

“It’s a free safe concert, come on!” the band’s tour manager could be heard shouting into a megaphone.

“We said that’s the one we’re going to drive around in a box truck,” said Barry Stone of the Flying Buffaloes describing planning the event.

“We heard them jamming out in the parking lot,” said Cassandra Clark who stopped to listen and support.

It was a mini tour through the city, the band encased in glass in the back of the truck to follow coronavirus safety guides separating the band and any audience. Listeners like Clark came one by one to parking lots around downtown Nashville, Midtown and West End.

“I think it’s a great idea to get these bands and these bars to get more people in to help them stay afloat,” said Clark.

The band’s goal was to help spots like Nashville’s Exit/In, the Basement and other venues through the Music Venue Alliance of Nashville through the program they created called Operation Music City Uplift.

“It’s to save all the venues that we love playing at,” said Flying Buffaloes’ Tommy Leland to NEWS4.

“We’re out here bringing awareness and raising money to make sure their doors don’t stay closed forever,” said Stone.

The mini-tour ended with the band performing at Nashville’s The Local.

