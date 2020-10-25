Voter gets death threat

National/World

Atlanta, GA (WGCL) — An Atlanta voter was targeted with death threats just days after casting her ballot. The threat which came via email comes as the FBI warns voters about election interference.

“Just seeing the threat on paper and knowing that they knew my address I was scared at first,” said the metro Atlanta resident who received the email threat.

CBS46 agreed to hide the voter’s identity for safety concerns after she received the email which states:

“ I have all your info. I know you voted for Biden and the Kamal. But the sender didn’t use the vice presidential candidate’s name but instead a very offensive word that that we can not say on tv. The email went on the say “I have your address. I will kill you and your daughter. Or should go live somewhere else I’m coming for you. Tell you friends to vote for trump.”

“I wasn’t intimidated but I know there’s some people out there that could be intimidated this is just another way to suppress the vote,” she added.

However, this issue is bigger than just this resident and has become a national threat as voters all over the country are receiving similar emails and phone calls.

In fact the FBI director Christopher Wray held a press conference on election security saying they are working with other federal, states, and local agencies to investigate malicious cyber activity against the election infrastructure.

“We’re not going to tolerate foreign interference in our elections or any criminal activity that threatens the sanctity of your vote or undermines public confidence in the outcome of the election,” said Wray.

As for the metro Atlanta resident sent the threatening email she had advice for other residents, “stay vigilant keep your information safe and vote and vote like your life depends on it because it really does.”

The FBI is looking into the matter. No word yet on who sent the email.

