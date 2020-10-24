First responders brace for possible 2nd wave of COVID-19 as PA tops 2,000 new cases Friday

National/World

PA (WPMT ) — 2,219 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Friday in Pennsylvania, making daily increases comparable with what the state saw in April, said the PA Department of Health.

But as cases see a spike, first responders are bracing for the possible second wave that health officials have been warning could come.

“We’re seeing approximately two patients per day that represent the COVID-like symptoms,” said Dawn Ray, shift captain for Lancaster EMS. Ray admits, however, that is less than what crews were seeing in the spring.

PA health officials said the overall statewide total is now at 190,579.

Lancaster EMS notes the pandemic is one factor that has resulted in increased call volume in 2020. The extra calls have also hit at a time when Ray said more EMS staff is needed and current employees are faced with long hours and increased demands.

“Our staffing actually is very, very critical at this point as it is across the state and the nation. It’s just harder and harder to get people into EMS,” said Ray.

Ray urged anyone who needs to call an ambulance to not hesitate, adding “we’re prepared to take you to the hospital.”

Ray admitted, EMS crews do have a stressful job. But, they are taking extra precautions to respond to COVID-19. Those precautions include wearing a surgical mask, goggles, gloves and a mask to all calls. For possible COVID-19 cases, EMS crews add a N95 mask.

When asked how EMS crews are holding up as they prepare for a second possible wave, Ray said “it is a lot of stress. I think that we’ve adapted somewhat. I think that, underlying, there’s been that stress there. And, I think they’re adapting well, as well as to be expected. It’s the new normal. “

Read the PA Dept Of Health’s full release Friday on the latest COVID-19 cases:

