WWII-era bomb washed up near the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse will be detonated Friday morning

Dare County, NC (WLOS) — Unexploded ordnance that washed up Thursday morning on the beach near the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse Beach Access parking area will be detonated Friday, officials say.

The U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit from Norfolk, Virginia, confirmed the live ordnance on Thursday afternoon. Described as a 100-pound aerial bomb from around the time of World War II, officials say it has been buried deep inside the beach near the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse Beach Parking area.

Rangers with the Cape Hatteras National Seashore say the unit will detonate the ordnance around 9 a.m. on Friday morning. While no damage is expected, officials say those in Buxton may hear the detonation.

The following areas are closed until the U.S. Navy EOD unit detonates the ordnance and decides the entire perimeter is safe:

Cape Hatteras Light Station grounds and parking area

Old Cape Hatteras Lighthouse parking area and beach

Cape Hatteras Lighthouse Beach Access and parking area

Buxton Beach Access and parking area

National Parks of Eastern North Carolina Superintendent David Hallac said, “The discovery of old military devices is not uncommon along the Outer Banks. Cape Hatteras National Seashore visitors should always be on the lookout for beach hazards, especially during and after periods of rough surf.”

Due to the noise of the detonation, officials say Dare County plans to warn those nearby via phone notification at 8:30 a.m. Friday.

