Schools make distance learning adjustments for classrooms and an entire high school

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) — Coronavirus cases have forced Waterbury Public Schools to make adjustments, including a switch to distance learning for an entire high school.

The school system announced on Friday that Crosby High School’s students transitioned to distance learning through Oct. 27.

It said a staff member at the school tested positive for COVID-19.

The district said that seniors scheduled to take the SAT on Oct. 27 will report to the building.

Other schools in the district navigated positive cases with specific classrooms transitioning to distance learning.

The district reported that a student at Chase Elementary School and a staff member at the State Street School both tested positive.

The affected classrooms at the schools switched to distance learning through Nov. 2.

Per the district’s established protocol, the city’s contact tracing team made appropriate notifications to people connected to the cases. The school will be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected, school officials said.

The student and staff members who tested positive for COVID-19 were instructed to remain home in self-isolation for 10 days. They will need medical documentation prior to returning to in-person classes.

Waterbury was recently identified as one of 19 cities and towns under “red alert” in terms of COVID-19 cases.

