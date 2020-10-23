Nine people displaced after multi-family house fire

National/World

SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) — A fire at a multi-family home in Rutherford County has displaced nine residents on Thursday night.

Fire officials say two units in the 400 block of McClary Road were fully engulfed in flames when they responded around 9:20 p.m.

A preliminary investigation determined that the fire started in the dryer of the first floor and then moved through the vent to the upstairs.

“The occupants of this household were home while operating the dryer, noticed the fire, and called 911,” SFD Chief Bill Culbertson said. “A dryer is an everyday household appliance, but it can pose a fire risk and we encourage our residents to never operate it unattended.“

The nine residents were able to get out of the home safely while firefighters contained the fire. They are now being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The fire cause and origin are still under investigation.

