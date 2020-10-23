Couple gives house cleaning business new purpose after wife survives breast cancer

National/World

Click here for updates on this story

Dallas, TX (KTVT) — At just 24 years old, Nicole Akers was diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer.

“It was very shocking and surprising for me,” she said. “At the time I didn’t necessarily feel why me? It was more of a why now? My husband and I had just been engaged a week.”

In a weeks time, she went from making wedding plans to planning her fight against cancer. She went though a mastectomy, chemotherapy and radiation before being told there’s no evidence of cancer.

“It was tough but I was extremely fortunate,” she said. “I had an incredible support system which made all the difference in the world.”

After radiation, she was able to get married and later opened a residential cleaning business with her husband.

“We were just looking for something to invest in that we could be part of long term and that we could have an impact not only in the communities that we’re in, but also with our employees,” she said.

Two Maids & A Mop of Dallas partnered with the nonprofit Cleaning For A Reason.

“We offer free home cleaning services to women who are battling breast cancer,” she said. “It was really a no brainer for my husband and I after what we had been through. We’re coming in and we’re able to take something off the to do list for people.”

But it’s not just about providing these services. Nicole said it’s also about offering emotional support.

“I found when I was going through it people really don’t know exactly how to react, what to say, and there really isn’t a lot necessarily besides just being there and listening that people can really do,” she said. “So this feels good that we do have something that we can do for somebody that might make some small difference.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.