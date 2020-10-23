Skip to Content
APD asking for help identifying 4 allegedly involved in street racing

    ATLANTA, GA (WGCL) — Atlanta Police needs the public’s help tracking down four people allegedly involved in street racing in the city.

According to APD, the men were part of a group that shut down the intersection of Northside Drive near I-75 last weekend. Police said the group “blocked the ability of a marked patrol unit to interdict the illegal street racing going on and threw a firework toward his vehicle.”

