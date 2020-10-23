Annual Halloween parade in Monroe County still happening – but in ‘reverse’

National/World

Monroe County, PA (WNEP) — For more than 50 years, kids in Monroe County have looked forward to a fun Halloween tradition. But how do you do a parade during the pandemic? The answer is: in reverse.

Because of the coronavirus, the Rotary Club of the Pocono Mountains had to change course to have the event and keep people safe.

So, the group came up with a “Reverse Parade.”

The floats will be stationary at the former Barrett Elementary Center and families will drive through.

Organizers have been planning for months to make sure the parade happened.

“Early on, we were determined to put the parade on. We start organizing this parade the year before and we really get going in March. That’s when COVID hit and our group came together and said no matter what, this is one event we don’t want to cancel,” said Peter Pipolo, the Barrett Township Halloween Parade chairman.

With so many events already canceled this year, organizers say they knew the community was hoping the parade would happen.

“The town looks forward to it, the people. The kids look forward to it, and there’s a lot they missed this year, you know, from sports to school,” added Pipolo. We canceled five of our other major events this year that we just couldn’t have. Again, we were determined to make sure that we could pull this off, which we will and keep the tradition alive.”

The Reverse Parade will take place this Sunday, October 25, at 2 p.m. at the former Barrett Elementary Center.

The rain date is November 1.

