School resource officer adopts two teen students

National/World

Click here for updates on this story

CINCINNATI (WLWT) — A local school resource officer said he always liked working with kids at the school, but what he didn’t know at the time was that he would end up adopting two teenage boys he worked with.

Ryan Patton, 42, said his step into parenting came as somewhat of a fluke.

Patton has been a school resource officer for the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office for 12 years, working at the Clermont Northeastern School District after serving Amelia schools for about a decade.

Before then, he did road patrol duty for the sheriff’s office for eight years.

While working as a SRO in September of 2016, Patton met Brad, who had been missing from school for two months.

Brad, who Patton would eventually adopt, was later found in juvenile court. Patton jokingly told Brad’s caseworker he wished he had his foster parent license so he could take him in.

Children’s Protective offered to work out an arrangement where Patton could became a guardian and care for Brad as a kinship care provider.

A few days later, Patton agreed.

“I’m 37 or 38 and taking on a teenager,” Patton said. “I had lived alone and was a creature of habit. The first day, I almost burned the house down while making hamburgers and fries.”

Patton later adopted another student, a 15-year-old named Nick. The two knew each other from school, too, after Patton went with probation officers to pick Nick up for not attending class.

Nick joined the family in January 2018.

“I had just gotten my license for foster parenting and his current placement was not working out,” Patton said. “It’s kind of a funny story because I only had a first name and didn’t know if I wanted to take on a stranger. I asked Brad, who said, ‘yeah, let’s give it a try.’ Then, it turned out I knew him.”

Patton also had two teenage foster sons live with them for a time.

Patton says parenting teen boys is a “roller coaster ride.” Saying, some days, you want to get off the ride, but overall you thoroughly enjoy it.

Patton said support and advice from Children’s Protective and his mom has helped a lot.

“I have nothing but good things to say about Children’s Protective Services,” Patton said. “They’re very personable and professional. They do a great job. If they’re not able to answer a question, they’ll do a phone conference with someone who can help with the issue.”

Brad and Nick have become very close – brothers in every sense of the word, Patton said.

“We call ourselves a herd.”

Brad graduated from West Clermont High School this spring. He also attended Live Oaks Vocational School, studying auto collision repair. He enlisted for four years in the U.S. Army infantry and shipped out on Sept. 28.

“His graduation was a big thing, considering that he never used to be in school,” Patton said.

Nick, in his sophomore year at Clermont Northeastern, was adopted in August. He just got his temporary driving permit and loves wrestling.

“Again, he was one who never went to school,” Patton said. “We go to school in my house. He understands that.”

Patton officially adopted the two boys this year.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.