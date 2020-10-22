Pipe break sends thousands of gallons of water flooding Cahuenga Blvd. in Hollywood

National/World

Los Angeles (KCAL/KCBS) — A water main break sent water pouring onto Cahuenga Boulevard in Hollywood early Thursday morning, flooding a neighborhood and damaging properties.

Just before 3 a.m., a 12-inch cast-iron pipe burst at Cahuenga Boulevard and Whitley Avenue, just off the 101 Freeway and a few block from The Ford theater, according to the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power.

The break sent thousands of gallons of water flowing down Cahuenga Boulevard, where it was pooling at the intersection with Odin Street. The water was at least three feet deep.

The water flooded the garages of apartment buildings and homes in the area. Several properties suffered damaged. The garage door of one building buckled.

Some trucks attempted to navigate the intersection, even as the water rose above their headlights. other drivers turned around.

“I’ve got a big pickup truck, so I think I can maneuver through about two feet, three feet, but not four feet,” resident Mars Collins told CBSLA. “That looks like four or five right there. We’ll see how it goes.”

Cahuenga Boulevard was shut down between Iris Drive and Whitley Avenue. The Highland Avenue exit from the northbound 101 Freeway was also closed.

By the late morning, LADWP had pumped all the water out of the intersection. However, LADWP said the repairs could take up to ten hours. The cause of the break was not immediately known.

16 properties in the area were without water service. Residents in the area were hopeful that the repairs would be complete and the road closures lifted by Thursday evening.

“Hope they get it cleared up soon so I can at least get my car back in the garage and relax for the rest of the day,” resident Allen Robbins said.

