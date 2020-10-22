Motor scooter rider dies after falling off trail into water

National/World

SUFFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) — An Enfield man has died after being pulled from a body of water in Suffield yesterday.

The person, identified as 51-year-old David McIntire of Enfield, was found in a canal, just off of Canal Road.

Bystanders pulled McIntire out of the water and had begun CPR by the time emergency responders arrived.

Police said McIntire was taken to Bay State Medical Center just over the Mass. border, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

A preliminary investigation revealed that McIntire had been traveling on a motorized scooter on the trail and may have lost control before falling to the pavement and rolling down an embankment into the water.

Police said the incident remains under investigation.

