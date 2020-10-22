Man charged with animal abuse after witnesses say he punched and threw dog

National/World

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) — A Freeport man has been charged with felony animal cruelty after multiple witnesses say he was repeatedly hitting and throwing his dog, Walton County officials reported Thursday.

Authorities say on October 20 deputies were called to the area of 1 Jefferson Street in Freeport after 911 calls about a man abusing a dog. They say when deputies arrived, they saw a tan dog, who appeared to be scared and in pain, running northbound near Jefferson Street.

A man, later identified by deputies as Jonah Kyle Brewer, was riding his bicycle chasing after the dog. When confronted, Brewer told deputies, “I don’t have time for you.”

When deputies explained to Brewer someone called to report him hitting his dog and he said “tell me who told you so I can beat him up.”

Deputies took statements from several witnesses who said they saw Brewer use his fist like a hammer to hit the dog in the face and then throw her in the air.

Brewer was charged with causing pain and suffering to a dog, a felony violation of Florida State Statute 828.12. He was arrested and transported to the Walton County Jail.

The dog, “Ella Gene”, was seized by Animal Control and is now being held for safekeeping at Walton County Animal Shelter.

