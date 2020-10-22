Hawaii set to receive $1.9 million for small-scale agriculture

National/World

Click here for updates on this story

HONOLULU (KITV) — Hawaii has been awarded $1.9 million by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to increase the quality and quantity of locally grown foods in food-insecure communities that import a significant amount of food. The funds will provide grants to qualifying communities over a three-year period.

“This grant program will help support small-scale farming, ranching and agricultural operations so farmers can increase food production in their communities,” said Governor Ige. “If we can boost food production in more remote areas where there is a greater need, Hawaii agriculture and entire communities will be strengthened.”

The Hawaii Department of Agriculture applied for the Micro-Grants for Food Security Program in August 2020 and was awarded a total of $1,938,556.80. The award was announced on Tuesday.

The grant program is not connected to the CARES Act and was established under the 2018 Farm Bill to provide support for small-scale gardening, herding and livestock operations to help produce food in areas that are food insecure.

In applying for the USDA grant, HDOA used data from the state’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to demonstrate the need in each county. The total grant amount will be distributed accordingly, to each county.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.