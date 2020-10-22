Cruise line workers call on CDC to let ‘no-sail order’ expire

National/World

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. (WESH) — At Port Canaveral on Wednesday cruise line workers called on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to let its “no-sail order” expire at the end of this month.

The cruise industry workers want the order to be lifted so they can get back to work. The cruise industry in the United States has been shuttered since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The message from the cruise line workers was that a return to sailing can be done safely.

The current “no-sail order” is set to expire at the end of October.

Major cruise lines say they will test all passengers and crew for COVID-19 prior to boarding as part of their plan for resuming sailing in the United States.

The Cruise Lines International Association says its members will also require masks onboard and onshore excursions whenever physical distancing can’t be maintained. It also calls for enhanced cleaning and sanitation procedures.

The CDC has given no indication as to whether the “no-sail order” will be allowed to expire.

