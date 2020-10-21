The legendary Mel Brooks takes to social media to share his support of Joe Biden

National/World

Comedian and filmmaker Mel Brooks has never made a political video, until 2020.

Brooks’ son Max posted an endorsement message from his father to his Twitter account Wednesday.

“My father, @MelBrooks, is 94. He has never made a political video. Until now,” it said.

Brooks is seen sitting in a chair in front of a sliding glass door, holding a mug that reads “Cup of Joe,” a Biden campaign item. Max and one of Brooks’ grandsons flank him on the other side of the door.

“Behind me you see my son and my grandson, and they can’t be with me. Why? Because of this coronavirus, and Donald Trump is not doing a damn thing about it,” Brooks said.

“So I’m voting for Joe Biden.”

Brooks goes on to say that he likes Biden because he likes facts and science and he’ll “keep us going.”

“Take a tip from me, vote for Joe. OK, that’s all I got to say,” he concludes as he waves off his entourage and claims he has to go fill out his ballot.

His endorsement has already been viewed over 2.7 million times on Twitter.