Serial burglars arrested after high-speed chase in U-Haul

National/World

Click here for updates on this story

ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA (WGCL) — Three metro Atlanta serial theft suspects are now in custody following a crime spree that was targeting a Home Depot in Conyers.

On Sunday, October 18, just after midnight, Conyers Police patrol officers responded to a theft in progress at the Home Depot located on Dogwood Drive, in Conyers. Officers were already aware of previous thefts at this location involving a U-Haul box truck targeting high-end lawnmowers.

Officers observed three males in the parking lot lifting a lawnmower into the back of the U-Haul. Officers approached the men, Correy Robinson and Tracy Morris, were immediately detained.

The passenger in the U-Haul jumped into the driver seat and fled the scene at a high rate of speed. Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office quickly encountered the suspect fleeing toward DeKalb County on Interstate 20. The pursuit continued on Hwy 124 before the driver failed to negotiate a curve and crashed off the roadway. The suspect, David McWhinney, then fled on foot from the vehicle armed with a pistol. Rockdale County deputies and DeKalb County Police officers flooded the area and ultimately took the suspect into custody. A DeKalb County K9 officer also helped to locate the firearm that McWhinney had discarded.

This three-man crew is suspected in multiple thefts in several jurisdictions in the metro Atlanta area. The investigation continues while Robinson, Morris, and McWhinney are housed at Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.