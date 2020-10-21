Library employees help during pandemic, election

National/World

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — When the Milwaukee Public Library pauses library operations at the branch library locations on Election Day to allow library staff to help serve as poll workers, it won’t be the only major task library employees have helped with this year.

Library employees also helped the health department with the COVID response, with some serving in a variety of roles including contact tracing and helping with the COVID-19 hotline.

The library says the Election Day service pause will also allow branches that serve as polling sites to accommodate more voters safely.

Seven libraries will be Election Day polling sites.

“That’s kind of what we’re all here for, just to lift up the citizens and do what we can to make everybody’s life a little bit better. Do what we can to help,” said Enid Gruszka, library branch manager.

While the 12 branch locations will be closed on Election Day, except for voting activity, Central Library downtown will remain open for limited services at reduced capacity.

