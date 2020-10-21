Fighting COVID-19, Race in America topics interest young voters ahead of debate

National/World

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Belmont University is just one day away from hosting the final presidential debate of the 2020 election.

As the debate draws closer, News4 asked young voters, a key group in this election, what they want to see the most during tomorrow night’s debate.

Out of the six main topics that President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will debate, the young voters we spoke to were mainly interested in two of them.

As a reminder, the topics for tomorrow night’s presidential debate include: “Fighting COVID-19,” “American Families,” “Race in America,” “Climate Change,” “National Security” and “Leadership.”

Millenials, Gen Z and younger generations make up a pretty large portion of the American population, however, in recent years have shown up to the polls at lower rates.

The voters News4 spoke to said one of the things they’ll be looking for tomorrow night is how the candidates plan to handle the coronavirus.

“We want to get back to normal as safe as we can be,” said Belmont junior Billy Mahaffey. “So the candidates that have a plan and really have a way of action is very interesting to me and a lot of us because we want to get back to school.”

The other topic interesting younger voters is Race in America.

“Things have come to a head regarding race relations, how we view our relationship with law enforcement and I think I would love to hear both candidates give their opinions and perspectives about what that means for us moving forward,” said Belmont junior David Perry.

Many young voters watching this debate will also be casting their first ballot in this election.

“Truthfully we’re at the center of this,” said Belmont student and first-time voter Abigail Bowen. “College-aged students are the ones starting this process and starting kind of the revolution within our country, so I’m really looking forward to hearing what their plan is to continue to push America forward when it comes to race.”

