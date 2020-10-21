Families sue Brighton Rehab over coronavirus outbreak that killed 73

National/World

Beaver, PA (KDKA) — Attorneys from three law firms have filed a lawsuit in Beaver County Court against Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center. A total of 300 residents and staff at the facility contracted COVID-19 and 73 residents died.

The attorneys say the facility was reckless and did not follow precautions to stop the spread of coronavirus in the facility.

“This lawsuit is not about the COVID virus,” said Rob Peirce, an attorney with Robert Peirce and Associates. “It is about what didn’t take place prior to the virus coming here.”

This lawsuit is filed on behalf of 15 residents and their families, 10 of whom died.

Jamie Worthy lost her sister in April.

“I will continue to fight for Kim and be her voice,” Worthy said. “The patients there do not deserve the treatment that they are receiving the ones that have gone on certainly did not deserve to die the way they did.”

Jodi Gill’s father is a resident at the facility.

“My dad is there. My dad has dementia,” said Gill. “I have to be his voice and I’m going to be his voice, and the voice of everybody up there who doesn’t have a daughter like me who’s going to go out and fight.”

Brighton Rehab was cited by the Pennsylvania Department of Heath for not following social distancing protocols, staff not wearing proper PPE and not following proper cleaning protocols.

Attorneys did not gives specifics on damages they are seeking.

“The failure to have protocols in place is what led this facility to have a horrific outbreak. We believe and the evidence is beginning to show, that Brighton put profit over patients,” Peirce said.

Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center and the medical director of the facility, Dr. David Thimons, are named in the lawsuit. Attorneys say more lawsuits could be forthcoming.

