Woman named Arkansas Teacher of the Year

FORT SMITH, AR (KFSM) — When Susanna Post, a math and business technology teacher at Belle Point Alternative Center in Fort Smith, arrived at school Monday (Oct. 19) morning, she had no idea that a huge surprise awaited her.

During an 11 a.m. routine, socially-distanced assembly, Arkansas Department of Education Secretary Johnny Key recognized Post as the 2021 Arkansas Teacher of the Year.

According to the Arkansas Department of Education, Post has taught for five years and utilizes her previous business world experience to build relationships with her students, connect them with the outside community and give them real-world, relatable problems to solve.

Post says she strongly believes that positive relationships result in improved student learning and strong school culture. Because of her multi-dimensional approach to reach each and every student, Post was named the Arkansas Teacher of the Year.

“Susanna Post’s real-life experience in the business world enriches the lessons that she teaches in the classroom,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said. “The list of programs she leads at Belle Point is evidence that she goes the extra mile. Her students are fortunate that Ms. Post decided to leave the oil and gas industry and return to Arkansas to resume her teaching career. Above and beyond her education and experience, however, she has a heart for her students.”

“Each year I get the privilege of announcing the Arkansas Teacher of the Year,” Key said. “This is an extremely tough decision, considering all the amazing teachers here in Arkansas. This year, however, one teacher, Ms. Susanna Post, stood out as the best of the best. Her exceptional ability to identify and meet the needs of every student exemplifies teaching excellence and empowers students to rise above all barriers to achieve success. I am extremely excited about Ms. Post’s platform to close the ’empathy gap,’ which is essential for student engagement and academic achievement. I know Ms. Post will make her students, her co-workers, Fort Smith, and Arkansas proud. Congratulations!”

