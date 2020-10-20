Water jug thrown, windshield smashed during patriotic ride

National/World

Click here for updates on this story

ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — Andy Brogden has driven his Jeep in many peaceful convoys to show his support for a multitude of groups and causes, and Sunday, Oct. 18, started off no differently.

That all changed about 30 minutes into the Sunday afternoon ride, dubbed the “Republican ride,” when his windshield was shattered as he was driving about 50 miles per hour down Highway 191 in Buncombe County with his wife and 15-year-old daughter in the vehicle.

Someone from a car moving in the opposite direction threw a full gallon water jug at Brogden’s windshield on the driver’s side at about 2:05 p.m., causing the smashed glass to splinter across half the window and forcing Brogden to quickly pull to the side of the road.

The person’s identity is unknown, though a security camera from Ricky Rogers Auto Sales caught footage of the suspected vehicle as it passed Brogden’s Jeep and threw the jug.

“It does make me angry beyond words to think what could have happened if conditions had been just a bit different; if the jug had came completely through the windshield you can see it would have hit me in the face,” Brogden said.

Brogden’s wife, Debi Brogden, described her perspective of the incident.

“I wasn’t looking at the road; as soon as I pressed ‘send’ on a text I heard the loud boom. (My daughter) started screaming and I immediately turned to her; I fully expected to see her covered in blood,” said Debi Brogden, who said she thought their car had been shot at. “It’s been traumatic and emotional.”

Brogden is offering a $1,000 reward to anyone with information about the identity of the offender. That reward is being matched by an anonymous donor to make it $2,000 total.

“This person had absolutely no consideration of life,” said Crystal Watson, the organizer of Sunday’s ride, about the perpetrator. “It’s one thing to deface a billboard or candidate’s sign, but when you’re throwing things at moving vehicles you could kill someone.”

Brodgen’s Jeep was the last in a convoy of about 15-20 vehicles, according to Watson. The convoy included Jeeps, cars, trucks and one motorcycle.

The vehicles had signs and flew American flags, Trump flags, Back the Blue flags, and at least one Madison Cawthorn flag.

“We were being classy; we just had flags. Before we started I had just finished telling everyone, ‘Guys we’re going into the lion’s den,’” Watson said about Buncombe County. “This Republican run was to encourage people in Asheville that it’s ok to vote red, that they’re not alone.”

In a Facebook post Sunday after the incident, Brogden’s wife, Debi Brogden, wrote the following:

“Today we joined with a group of fellow patriots for a peaceful ride through the countryside. We were at the back of the line bringing up the rear, so to speak. We were on 191 a little before BorgWarner and someone threw a gallon jug of water at us. It busted the windshield. Fortunately, we are ok. But there’s nothing peaceful about the extreme left. Imagine if Andy hadn’t of been able to keep the Jeep on his side of the yellow line and someone was killed? If anyone has any information please, please let us know.”

The N.C. State Highway Patrol responded via phone call soon after the incident Sunday but told Brogden they couldn’t do much without knowing the car’s license plate number. Brogden filed an incident report Sunday evening with the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.