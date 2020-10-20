STL County Council approves bills to limit Page’s emergency orders

National/World

CLAYTON, MO (KMOV) — The St. Louis County Council narrowly passed two bills to limit County Executive Sam Page’s emergency powers regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The vote for both bill was 4-3, with Democrat Rita Days joining three Republicans to vote in favor of the bills.

The vote was originally supposed to take place on Tuesday but the council read thousands of comments from the public, which delayed the vote.

Several unions and the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force opposed the bills, citing public health concerns. Page has said he will veto them.

