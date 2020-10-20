Officer accused in teen assault case due in court

National/World

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — A Kansas City police officer who was indicted for assaulting a teen nearly a year ago will be in court on Tuesday.

Sgt. Matthew Neal was charged with third-degree assault, a felony. An arraignment hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. which will be in the form of video court.

Neal’s attorney said he will be entering a not guilty plea.

In August when Neal was indicted, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said Neal injured a 15-year-old by kneeing him in the back of the head and neck and forcing the juvenile’s head to the pavement.

The Fraternal Order of Police and KCPD say their statements from the indictment still stand.

FOP President Brad Lemon said in part, “the Lodge supports Sgt. Neal and believes that his actions were justified under the totality of the circumstances. We are confident that he will be ultimately exonerated.”

“This use of force injuring this juvenile who was handcuffed and compliant, I think we can all agree this is not a provocative statement, that just can’t be tolerated,” Baker said.

KCPD sent the investigative file to federal prosecutors, the FBI and the county prosecutor. Right now, Neal faces just state charges.

Neal is on administrative leave and will remain that way throughout all court proceedings. He is out without bond.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.