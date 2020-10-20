NC officials face thousands of mail-in ballot deficiencies, update guidance on curing

National/World

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The North Carolina State Board of Elections (NCSBOE) has released updated information to county boards of elections for fixing and extending the deadline for receiving absentee ballots, following recent court decisions.

With an unprecedented number of absentee ballots continuing to be requested in North Carolina, the number of those improperly completed is estimated to be in the thousands, according to a press release from the NCSBOE on Monday, Oct. 19.

An estimated 10,000 ballots statewide have deficiencies that require a cure, or fix, to ensure those ballots are counted in the election results.

The NCSBOE updated guidance for all county boards of elections on fixing these deficient absentee ballots, through a reissued “Numbered Memo 2020-19,” sent out on Monday.

The NCSBOE also released a deadline extension for counties. “Numbered Memo 2020-22” directs county boards of elections to accept absentee ballots received in the mail through 5 p.m. Nov. 12, provided that they are postmarked on or before Election Day, Nov. 3.

Examples of deficiencies on voter-returned ballots include: Ballots without a witness signature or assistant signature, ballots not signed by the voter or signed by the voter in the wrong place and ballots that don’t include the address of the witness.

The updated guidance comes after N.C.’s ballot curing process had been put on hold since Oct. 4 due to ongoing litigation.

“The state board has directed the county boards of elections to immediately begin reaching out to voters with problems with their absentee ballots,” said Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the N.C. State Board of Elections. “Our main focus continues to be ensuring all eligible voters can successfully and safely cast ballots in this important election.”

The NCSBOE will provide updated numbers of deficient ballots as county boards begin processing said ballots and enter them into the statewide election management system.

As of 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, nearly 1.9 million North Carolinians, or 26 percent of registered voters, had cast ballots in the 2020 general election through both one-stop early voting and mail-in voting; 1.24 million voted in person and 644,000 voted through absentee. In-person early voting continues through October 31, and Election Day is November 3.

As county boards of elections across the state are contacting absentee ballot voters whose ballots were improperly completed to inform them of the steps necessary to ensure their votes are counted, here’s a look at what those steps include:

If a voter returns a ballot without a witness signature or assistant signature (if the voter received assistance), a new ballot will be issued by mail to the voter. The first ballot will be spoiled. If the voter already voted in person during the early voting period, a new ballot will not be sent.

If a voter returns a ballot with a deficiency other than a missing witness or assistant signature, the county board will send the voter a certification to sign and return to ensure the ballot is counted. Such deficiencies include envelopes not signed by the voter or signed by the voter in the wrong place, as well as envelopes missing the printed name or address of the witness or assistant (if the voter received assistance). Any “Absentee Cure Certification” must be received by the voter’s county board of elections no later than 5 p.m. Thursday, November 12.

County boards are expected to contact any voter with an absentee ballot deficiency in writing within one business day to inform the voter of the deficiency and how to correct it.

NCSBOE Tips for Voters with 14 Days Until Election Day:

If voting by mail, please return your completed ballot as soon as possible. You may place your ballot in the mail. You may also hand-deliver it to your county board of elections office until 5 p.m. November 3 or drop it off at an early voting site in your county during the early voting period, which ends October 31.

If voting by mail, please remember to follow instructions carefully and complete all required sections of the absentee ballot return envelope. These include the voter’s signature, the printed name and address of the witness and the signature of the witness. If the voter receives assistance, the assistant’s information must also be filled out on the envelope.

Voters who requested an absentee ballot by mail but have not yet returned it may vote in person if they prefer, either during the early voting period or on Election Day. Simply discard the absentee by mail ballot. It will be spoiled after you vote in person.

Voters may determine whether their ballot was accepted by signing up for BallotTrax: northcarolina.ballottrax.net/voter. Absentee and in-person early voters may also check whether their ballot was accepted through the State Board’s Voter Search tool. Finally, a voter may contact their county board of elections.

In-person early voting ends October 31. For county-by-county sites and schedules, go here: vt.ncsbe.gov/OSSite.

On Election Day, November 3, polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Voters should go to their assigned polling place. Voters may find their Election Day polling place through the Voter Search tool: vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup.

