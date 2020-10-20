Man accused of setting fire to rental home

National/World

Huron County, MI (WNEM) — A Huron County man has been arrested, accused of setting fire to his rental house.

At 9:33 a.m. on Oct. 20, Huron County Central Dispatch got a call from a 29-year-old woman who said her boyfriend was suicidal and attempting to set their W. Filion Road house on fire.

The woman said she had burns on her hands and leg.

Deputies responded and found fire coming from the house and learned the 35-year-old boyfriend had run from the scene.

The woman was treated for burns at the scene while firefighters worked to knock down the flames.

A ground search was also initiated to look for the boyfriend.

