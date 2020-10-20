Lt. Govenor holds rally, parade to ballot box to encourage voting

National/World

MICHIGAN, USA (WNEM) — Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist stopped in Saginaw on Oct. 19. He held a rally, followed by a parade, to the ballot box at city hall.

“More than 1.5 million Michiganders have already voted. We’re going to see record turnout and I’m excited about what that means,” Gilchrist said.

His stop was in an effort to get every registered voter to cast their ballot.

“I wanted to come here to Saginaw specifically because I know this is a powerful community. And I know that this community can turn out in record numbers.”

Congressman Dan Kildee (D-Flint Twp) joined Gilchrist. Kildee believes every vote cast in the Great Lakes state will go a long way toward deciding our next president.

“Michigan is one of just a handful of states that will quite literally determine the outcome of this election,” Kildee said.

Kildee says there are more ways than ever to vote and he urges everyone to do so. “People can vote any day now. People can vote. They can vote in a way that’s convenient for them, that’s safe for them. They don’t have to stand in a long line on election day.”

And as you can imagine, those who took part in today’s event say it’s important for everyone to make their voices heard.

“There was a time when we were not able to vote. And so, if you’re a young person it’s important that you get out and vote. It is important that you know who is on the ballot and how to vote,” said Darlean Carpenter.

Carpenter has one message to her fellow voters, don’t wait. “Get your ballot, fill it out, vote now.”

Gilchrist tells me he is doing events like this across the state, and he says voters are fired up all over Michigan.

“We’re not going to leave an opportunity on the table to make our choice clear and to show our power, and I’m excited about that,” said Gilchrist.

