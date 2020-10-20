Former mayor Stephen Reed’s full estate to be auctioned off

National/World

Harrisburg, PA (WPMT) — Former Harrisburg Mayor Stephen Reed will have his full estate auctioned off in early November.

Cordier Auctions will be holding online auctions on Nov. 1 & 15 in which a wide variety of Reed’s items will be available.

They include militaria items, baseball collectibles, political memorabilia, art, local collectibles, Native American artifacts, and more.

Cordier Auctions says that over 1,000 items will be auctioned over the two events.

Reed died at the age of 70 in late January.

He served as the Mayor of Harrisburg for 28 years, and was known for revamping the downtown business district and creating City Island.

In 2017, he plead guilty to 20 counts of theft of stolen property, after being charged with using taxpayer money to buy hundreds of artifacts for a proposed wild west museum, that never came to fruition.

State agents raided his home in 2015.

Due to Reed’s declining health at the time, the judge in the case opted to waive his prison time.

For more information on the auctions, you can visit the Cordier Auctions website.

