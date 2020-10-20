Changes to state’s travel advisory expected to go into effect later this week

National/World

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) — As the holiday season gets closer, Connecticut has rolled back its travel advisory policy.

Gov. Ned Lamont said there are now so many states on the list that enforcement has become difficult.

Connecticut’s weekend positivity rate was at 1.7 percent, Lamont said on Monday.

The state still has one of the lowest rates in the nation despite 38 states on its travel advisory list.

However, changes to the advisory were announced on Monday.

The new changes make it so a state will be put on the list if there are 10 residents per 100,000 testing positive and there’s a 5 percent positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average.

States must hit both metrics to be added.

Previously, a state would have gotten on the list if there were 10 residents per 100,000 testing positive or a 10 percent positivity rate over its seven-day rolling average.

Lamont said they made the decision because the previous advisory was very broad and nearly 85 percent of the country landed on the list. He said the state also lowered the positivity rate scale because there were still many states landing in that range, but with sparse populations.

Connecticut is working with Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, and Rhode Island to enact this change and it should go into effect this week.

People coming from the states on the list will still have to quarantine for 14 days or have a negative coronavirus test.

“We brought the number of states that fall into the category from over 40 down to about 33, which is more manageable,” Lamont said. “[We’ll] be strict about enforcing that, make sure they test, make sure they quarantine, and hold them accountable.”

Melissa Bailey came back from Washington state, which wasn’t on the travel advisory list. However, she said she got tested as an extra precaution.

She and other passengers said that despite the updated policy, everyone should be cautious when traveling.

“I do feel like everybody has their right to travel, but you don’t know who’s traveling and with what,” Bailey said.

While other passengers said the state is handling COVID-19 well, they welcomed the changes.

“It’s probably a good decision seeing as how the holidays are coming up and it’ll allow people to see their family,” said Rachel Dejen, a traveler.

Lamont continued to urge people to stay home and avoid non-essential travel.

