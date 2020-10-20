Broadcasters Joe Buck and Troy Aikman caught on hot mic appearing to mock military flyovers as wasteful

National/World

Military flyovers can be awe-inspiring to watch and are practically tradition at many sporting events.

But you can count broadcasters Troy Aikman and Joe Buck among those seemingly not impressed with them. The pair are in hot water after a hot mic picked them up apparently criticizing and mocking the display of jets flying over Raymond James Stadium in Tampa prior to the Green Bay Packers-Tampa Bay Buccaneers game on Sunday.

“That’s a lot of jet fuel just to do a little flyover,” Aikman is heard saying in a video clip.

“That’s your hard-earned money and your tax dollars at work!” Buck replied in a mocking tone.

“That stuff ain’t happening with (a) Kamala-Biden ticket,” Aikman added. “I’ll tell you that right now, partner.”

It’s unclear whether Aikman and Buck are against the flyovers or are mocking critics who oppose them. Fox Sports did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNN.

“Flyovers are conducted at no additional cost to the taxpayer and serve as training and meet proficiency requirements for our pilots,” Navy spokesman Lt. Rob Reinheimer told CNN.

The military classifies flyovers as training and they are not an additional cost.

Raymond James Stadium is allowing only a limited number of fans in, at a 25% capacity, so only a small crowd was on hand to watch the display.