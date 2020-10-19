Urgent Care employee killed after car crashes into building

Skip to Content
    BALLWIN, MO (KMOV) — An Urgent Care employee was killed after a car crashed into the building in west St. Louis County Sunday night.

The Ballwin Police Department said the car driver lost control, hit a pedestrian on the sidewalk and then crashed into the Total Access Urgent Care (TAUC) at 2501 Clarkson Road around 8:15 p.m.

Officials said the pedestrian, identified as 25-year-old Marissa Politte, was taken to a hospital where she later died.

A spokesperson for TAUC said the clinic closed at 8 p.m., just fifteen minutes before the crash happened and that the victim was a member of their team.

Police said the driver was taken into custody and cooperated with investigators.

