Teen dies after trying to swim across rock quarry in Piney Green

Piney Green, Onslow County, NC (WLOS) — An eastern North Carolina teenager drowned over the weekend after trying to swim across a rock quarry.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said the call came in on Saturday at about 1 p.m. and the first deputy arrived just six minutes later at the quarry in the woods at the end of White Oak Blvd., in the Piney Green area.

Responding deputies were met by two juveniles, who guided them to the location where the victim, Victor Morton, was last seen. After removing his duty gear, the deputy jumped into the water to begin looking for the 17-year-old and was soon joined by a second deputy before two volunteer firefighters from the Pumpkin Center Volunteer Fire Department entered the water. The Piney Green Volunteer Fire Department also assisted.

Morton was found submerged about 25 to 40 feet from the quarry’s edge and removed from the water by the deputies and firefighters. Officials say lifesaving measures were initiated, and he was loaded onto a citizen’s ATV and taken out of the woods to a waiting ambulance.

Officials say the victim died at the hospital.

Brent Anderson with Onslow County Schools said Morton recently withdrew from White Oak High School.

