Son accused of theft from mother’s bank accounts

Schuylkill County, PA (WNEP) — A man from Schuylkill County is locked up after allegedly stealing from his mother’s checking and retirement accounts.

Robert Smith, 50, from Pottsville, was arrested on Monday in Schuylkill Haven and arraigned in Port Carbon.

While acting as power of attorney over his mother’s accounts, investigators said Smith withdrew more than $50,000 from checking and retirement accounts. Police said the transfers appear to have been made to gain access to the funds and or conceal theft that may already have occurred from the bank account.

He faces several charges of theft, receiving stolen property, and identity theft.

Smith is locked up in Schuylkill County on $100,000 bail.

