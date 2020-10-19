Skip to Content
Soldier surprise: Kindergartener reunited with father after 8 month deployment

    VERNON, CT (WFSB) — A kindergartener in Vernon had not seen her father in about eight months.

Monday morning, Gabriella Flint received a big surprise at her school.

David Flint surprised her at the Lake Street School.

He had been deployed as a member of the U.S. Army since February.

Gabriella was taken outside with her class for the 10 a.m. visit.

