Organized study groups may soon have to be licensed

SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV KSMO) — Organized study groups may soon have to get a license in Shawnee.

Learning centers that offer supervision or tutoring for online learning while parents work have been able to operate without a business license while the governor’s emergency order is in effect.

The City of Shawnee is preparing to safely keep learning pods going if that order expires.

Any potential regulations would apply to commercial and industrial properties, not learning groups inside people’s homes.

The county health director recommends any learning pod have enough room to spread students out.

There should be a ratio of no more than 15 students to one staff member to supervise them. In any pod, masks will have to be worn by anybody over the age of 5.

The Shawnee learning pod run out of the First Baptist Church on Johnson Drive already complies with the health recommendations. Students are spread out more than six-feet apart in a large room.

The facilities would pass inspection, but the program director is concerned about how long it would take to get all of the right business licenses.

“I understand the inclination toward regulation. I even encourage it to some extent. But putting it in place will probably bring a lot of learning pods to a halt,” program director Heather Graham said.

The planning commission is still considering official regulations. It will hear public input during its meeting Monday night.

