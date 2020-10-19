Innocent bystander dead after shooting in Atlanta

National/World

Atlanta, GA (WGCL) — – One person died after begin shot in the head during a drive-by shooting in southwest Atlanta early Monday morning.

Atlanta Police said officers were called to the Family Food Mart at 12 Atlanta Avenue SW just before 5:30 a.m. to a report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they found a woman, later identified as Deobrah Houston, 59, who had been shot in the head and was unresponsive.

Investigators said Houston was leaving the 24-hour mart when a gray SUV pulled up and at least one person in the SUV started firing into the store. Investigators said they believe Houston was not the intended target.

“We do believe like I said you know she was an innocent bystander, an innocent victim so it’s very heartbreaking and very concerning for us,” Lt. Pete Malecki of the Atlanta Police Department said.

CBS46 spoke to Houston’s family who told us two months ago Houston was shot at the same location. She was also a innocent victim in that shooting.

The family said four days after that shooting, her sister was also shot at the same store and survived her wound. She was also an innocent victim in that shooting.

APD said they are still searching for the shooter who killed Houston Monday.

