Farm Torched: Family raising money after combine, corn head, tractor and two semis burned

CLAY COUNTY, NE (KETV) — State Fire Marshal Investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed farm equipment last Thursday.

Clay Center Fire Department and Sutton Fire Department responded to reports of fire in a rural Clay County cornfield around 7 a.m.

An official loss estimate has not been determined, but the Rempel family is raising $50,000 on GoFundMe. As of Monday morning, more than $25,000 had been raised.

“My family’s world was changed in an instant on October 15,” the fundraiser page reads. “My brother is a fourth generation farmer in Central Nebraska, and loves working the same land his great-grandfather worked. He received a phone call from the Sutton volunteer fire department around 7 a.m. saying that all of his harvest equipment was on fire. This included a combine and corn head, a tractor, and two semis. What makes this so unusual is the early morning timing and the fact that all of his equipment was parked away from each other. Our family wants to take care of the resources we have been blessed with. We want to finish harvesting our remaining acres and fulfill our grain contracts. We want to provide for our families. And most of all, we want to continue farming another four generations.”

In an interview with KTIC Radio, Rempel avoided making political connections to the fire, but he did confirm that two flags in support of President Donald Trump were on his combine. KETV is working to confirm this independently.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

“The family is moved by the encouragement they have received on Facebook, from phone calls, text messages, and personal visits,” the fundraiser page reads.

