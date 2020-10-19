Coroner: 14 overdose deaths in one county over 72 hours

National/World

Franklin County, OH (WLWT) — The Franklin County Coroner’s Office issued a warning over the weekend, after reporting 14 people died from overdoses in 72 hours.

Dr. Anahi Ortiz posted to Facebook, asking people to find treatment or request Narcan and fentanyl test strips.

The coroner released its preliminary overdose death statistics for the first six months of 2020 last week.

The county reported 437 overdose deaths, a 73% increase from the same period of time last year.

