Ballot drop box catches fire; Arson investigation underway

National/World

Click here for updates on this story

Baldwin Park, CA (KCAL/KCBS) — Authorities are investigating a fire which broke out in an official ballot drop box Sunday night in Baldwin Park, damaging countless ballots in the process.

The box, located outside the Baldwin Park Library in the 4100 block of Baldwin Park Boulevard, was discovered on fire at around 8 p.m., according to Baldwin Park police.

Los Angeles County Fire Department crews arrived on scene and extinguished the blaze.

“I noticed the smoke coming out of the ballot box, it was pretty heavy,” witness George Silva said.

Firefighters had to install a hose into the slot of the box to put the fire out. They then had to use a chainsaw to cut the box open and remove stacks of burned ballots.

It’s unclear exactly how the fire was sparked. It is being investigated as a possible arson.

An estimated 60 to 100 damaged ballots were take into the custody of police. CBSLA has reached out to the L.A. County Registrar-Recorder’s Office to find out what the process will be to find voters who may have had ballots effected by the fire.

“The residents, or those who decide to use this particular box, they voted already, so we need to reach out to them,” Baldwin Park Mayor Manuel Lozano said.

This comes amid controversy over several unauthorized ballot drop boxes which have popped up across L.A., Ventura and Orange counties over the past few weeks. The California Republican Party has admitted to installing some of them, arguing that doing so does not violate the law. State and local officials are investigating.

Some of the boxes were labeled as “official” drop boxes even though they are not.

Monday is the final day to register to vote in California. The state has a system voters can use to track their ballots and find out when they are received and counted.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.