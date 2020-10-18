Officers deploy crowd control agents at protesters outside an ICE building in Portland

National/World

Tensions between protesters, federal officers and Portland police escalated Saturday night outside a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement building in the city.

Protesters gathered at Willamette Park before moving to the ICE building and surrounding neighborhoods, CNN affiliate KATU reported.

About 100 people outside the building were chanting when Federal Protective Service officers came out to face protesters around 10 p.m. local time, KATU reported.

Officers from the Portland Police Bureau were also on scene issuing warnings to the crowd to move away from the federal officers and the ICE building.

Police accused the crowd of throwing rocks and incendiary devices at officers while apologizing to nearby residents for the noise in a series of tweets.

Video from CNN affiliate KPTV captured a smoking canister being tossed and the sound of pepperball shots,

Portland police had warned that “impact weapons, tear gas and/or OC munitions” might be used if the crowd did not move out of roads and stay off the ICE building property.