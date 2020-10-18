Artists grateful for opportunity to sell at Jubilee Festival of Arts

National/World

DAPHNE, AL (WALA ) — Folks on the Eastern Shore are taking advantage of this weekend’s fall weather and heading out to the 32nd Annual Jubilee Festival of Arts.

It was delayed three weeks because of Hurricane Sally. And while COVID-19 may have changed the normal layout of the festival — you can still find one of a kind treasures.

“I love doing this… I love making my bird feeders. Each one is unique. I try to make them all different,” said Judy Callaway, Callaway’s Glass Garden.

This is artist Judy Callaway’s first event since February. Most have been cancelled because of COVID.

“It’s been great. I think everybody here has had a great show. The crowd yesterday was just tremendous… Very friendly and shopping wanting to buy Christmas… So it’s been a good weekend so far,” said Callaway.

Judy is not the only one trying to make up for lost revenue during the pandemic.

“One artist who does 60 shows a year — this is his first show. So in terms of their livelihood and being able to sell their artwork — this has been a huge relief for a lot of them,” said Liz Thomson, Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce Director of Tourism & Speical Events.

Giulia Sciutto is happy to showcase her handmade jewelry. She says while online sales have been steady — nothing beats in-person.

“I’m so happy that this is back again because I need to see people and speak with people. I mean the best part of this festival is building relationships — you meet people from all over,” said Sciutto.

And locals love supporting locals.

“I think just where we are right now with the pandemic… It’s so hard for these guys so we wanted to come out. This is our favorite way to shop. And it’s outside so we feel comfortable being out here… And then we brought our masks just in case. We are excited to be out here,” said Ashley Maras, Fairhope.

