New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern heading for election victory, preliminary results show

National/World

Jacinda Ardern looks set to win a second term as New Zealand’s Prime Minister with preliminary results indicating that her success at handling the country’s coronavirus outbreak has secured a landslide victory.

With just over 54% of the votes counted, Ardern’s center-left Labour Party has won 49.6% of the vote, meaning her party looks likely to score the highest result that any party has achieved since the current political system was introduced in 1996.

Coalitions are the norm in New Zealand, where no single party has ever won a majority of votes under the current system.

Labour’s main opposition, the center-right National Party, is on 26.6% — down on last election’s 44% and likely to be the party’s worst result since 2002.

Results are still being counted. Final results will be released in three weeks once special votes — including those cast by New Zealanders living overseas — are counted.

The preliminary count also shows a major swing to the left, with Labour picking up a significant boost on last election’s 37%, while its current coalition partner the Green Party is sitting on 7.8%, up on last election’s 6.3%.

Labour has been hovering around 50% of the vote for much of election night. It likely won’t be clear until the final results are in whether Labour can govern alone or will need to form a coalition with the Greens, but ahead of the election, Victoria University politics lecturer Claire Timperley said Labour would be “foolish” not to have a conversation with the Greens about working together, even if Labour won an outright majority.

Labour’s other current coalition partner New Zealand First looks unlikely to have secured enough votes to make it back into parliament, while the right-wing ACT party is currently on 7.9%, up on last election’s 0.5%.

Ardern’s likely reelection was buoyed by her “go hard and go early” approach to handling the coronavirus which has helped New Zealand avoid the kind of devastating outbreaks seen elsewhere. The country was one of the first to close its borders, and Ardern announced a nationwide lockdown in March when it only had 102 cases.

New Zealand has reported less than 2,000 total cases and 25 deaths since the pandemic began.

At the start of the year, polls suggested National and Labour could be in for a tight election. Ardern had huge international popularity, but back home some were disappointed by her lack of progress on key promises, including on addressing the overheated housing market.

But that all changed during the pandemic. Support for Ardern soared, even as New Zealand posted its largest quarterly economic decline on record and a second outbreak in the country’s largest city, Auckland, prompted the PM to delay the election by a month.

National’s Judith Collins — the party’s third leader this year — pitched her pro-business party as better placed to handle the pandemic’s economic fallout, but struggled to gain ground against one of New Zealand’s most popular leaders ever.

Record turn out

As of Friday, just shy of 2 million people — or 57% of all enrolled voters — had already cast their ballot in advance at polling booths around the country, including Collins and Ardern.

Lara Greaves, a New Zealand politics lecturer at the University of Auckland, said the high level of advance voting may have been related to Covid-19 — voters wanted to avoid lines and the possibility that a fresh Covid-19 outbreak could impact their ability to vote on the day.

She said the turnout could also have been given a boost by two referendums running alongside the election — one on legalizing euthanasia, and another on legalizing the recreational use of cannabis. The preliminary results of those will be released at the end of this month.

What to expect from a second Ardern term

When Ardern became Prime Minister at 2017 at the age of 37, she was New Zealand’s third female leader and one of the youngest leaders in the world. Within a year, she had given birth in office — only the second world leader ever to do so.

She also won praise for her empathetic handling of major crises. After the 2019 terror attack on two Christchurch mosques which left 51 people dead, she introduced swift gun law changes and donned a hijab when she met with the local Muslim community.

After White Island, an active volcanic island frequented by tourists, erupted last December, killing 21, Ardern was once again quickly on the ground, hugging first responders.

But while she promised to lead a government of “transformation,” her critics argue she hasn’t done enough to address inequality, child poverty, climate change and the housing market.

Ardern looks set to face another tough term ahead, as she attempts to address those issues while steering the country through the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. But political analysts aren’t expecting flashy flagship policies — instead, they predict Ardern will continue making incremental changes.

“Real change requires steps that bring people with us,” Ardern said at the country’s final election debate on Thursday. “I stand by my record … I am not done yet.”